IKF Playing Rules 2022

The IKF Playing Rules Committee has published the IKF Playing Rules 2022, which can be found here.

Two years after the last update to “The Rules of Korfball”, most of the feedback received about the changes made has been very positive. The simple presentation of the rules was appreciated, as well as the elimination of rules that no longer made sense in the context of modern korfball. Therefore, there are just some minor adjustments to the published text this year, without changing any rules or game regulations except the one mentioned below.

Due to the experiments conducted in Belgium, Czech Republic, England, Hong Kong China, and The Netherlands during national competitions, the IKF has decided to make a change in the way korfball matches are conducted. To improve the quality of the game and to facilitate the refereeing, after receiving very positive reports of the experiments made, it was decided that from the 1st of September onwards, instead of having one referee and one assistant referee, the matches will be conducted by two referees with the same power and duties in the match.

