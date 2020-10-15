IKF Playing Rules webinar for IKF referees and assessors

The IKF published the revised IKF Playing Rules last July. Following this publication, the Playing Rules Committee and the Referee Committee are organising a webinar for IKF referees and assessors on October 31, 2020, from 11:00 to 11:45 CET. In this webinar, the chairs of both committees will clarify the new approach of the playing rules, and explain some of the central ideas and goals of the revised document. During the webinar, participants can ask questions, of which the most frequently asked will be the focus of the next webinar in November.

The webinar will be recorded and shared afterwards. The moderators are Jorge Alves and Björn Elewaut.

IKF Referees and assessors are asked to register for this webinar upfront, by sending an email to Björn Elewaut (bjorn.elewaut@ikf.org).