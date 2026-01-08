IKF Recognised for Strong Governance in ARISF 2025 Review

The International Korfball Federation (IKF) has been recognised for strong governance in the latest review by the Association of IOC Recognised International Sports Federations (ARISF). This achievement reflects the considerable progress we have made in recent years and underlines our commitment to transparency, integrity, and accountability.

Since the last assessment, the IKF saw its score climb from 19 to 47 points. This 28-point increase highlights the extensive work happening behind the scenes and is particularly significant when compared to the average improvement of 8 points seen across other international federations.

Who is ARISF?

ARISF represents international sports federations that are recognised by the International Olympic Committee. Their governance assessments focus on key principles such as accountability, transparency, and ethical standards – values that are essential for the credibility and growth of every sport.

Why does this matter?

Good governance is the foundation of trust in sport. It ensures that decisions are fair, resources are managed responsibly, and athletes, officials, and volunteers can rely on clear and consistent processes. For the IKF, strong governance means we can continue to grow korfball worldwide with confidence and credibility.

What the review said

ARISF highlighted that the IKF has made one of the most significant improvements since the previous assessment. Our governance score increased substantially, thanks to clearer documentation, consistent publication of annual reports, and a well-defined decision-making structure. The review also praised the inclusive composition of our Executive Committee, with 37.5% female representation, and recognised our financial management as among the strongest in our category.

Looking ahead

While this is a positive and encouraging result, we view good governance as a continuous journey rather than a destination. We are already moving forward with plans to further enhance our digital transparency and ensure our latest initiatives are even more accessible to our global community. By continuing to refine our processes, we aim to build on this momentum and achieve even higher standards in the next assessment.

Reflecting on the result, Joana Faria, IKF Secretary General, said:

“This assessment from ARISF is an important step forward for the IKF and a reflection of the incredible work done by our team, our committees, and the many volunteers who support korfball worldwide.

“Good governance is not just about ticking boxes – it is about creating trust, ensuring fairness, and building strong foundations for the future of our sport. As we continue to grow and expand into new countries and develop exciting formats like Beach Korfball and Urban Korfball, having clear processes and robust governance becomes even more important.”

External reviews like this also give confidence to our partners and sponsors that the IKF operates with integrity and professionalism. We are delighted with the progress made, but we know there is more to do. Work has already started on the areas identified for improvement, and we will keep pushing forward to achieve even higher standards in the next review.”

A shared achievement

This progress is the result of dedication from many people – the team working at the IKF, alongside our officials and volunteers in our committees across the world. Together, we have strengthened the way we operate and demonstrated that even with limited resources, high standards are possible when everyone works towards the same goal.