IKF sends message of support to Ukranian Korfball Community

The global korfball community is shocked by the Russian invasion of Ukraine, and the International Korfball Federation strongly condemns this breaking of the Olympic Truce. IKF President Jan Fransoo sent a message of empathy to Oleg Byllik, President of the Ukranian Korfball Federation, to enquire about the status of the korfball community in Ukraine, which has been growing rapidly over the past few years.

While the korfball community is strongest in the Western Region of Ukraine around the city of Lviv, only recently an extensive expansion project has started with activities in Ukraine’s Central Region which includes the capital of Kyiv. We hope that everyone in Ukraine’s korfball community is safe in these horrific events.

