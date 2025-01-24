IKF Strengthens Partnership with Axitour to Enhance Refereeing Standards

The International Korfball Federation (IKF) is delighted to announce the continuation of its partnership with Axitour, the provider of Axiwi communication systems. This collaboration underlines our shared commitment to equipping referees with high-quality communication tools, further enhancing officiating standards across the global korfball community.

On December 28, during the Korfball Challenge, we proudly received the material provided as part of this partnership and the established agreement. These tools will play a crucial role in supporting referees, ensuring smooth and efficient communication during matches.

Exclusive Offer for the Korfball Community

As part of this collaboration, Axitour is extending a special discount on Axiwi products to National Organisations and korfball referees. This exclusive opportunity aims to make professional-grade communication tools more accessible, contributing to the ongoing development and professionalisation of korfball refereeing.

For more details about this offer and how to access the discount, please contact us directly at office@ikf.org.

We are excited about the possibilities this partnership brings and remain committed to working with Axitour to deliver innovative solutions for korfball. Stay tuned for more updates as we continue to elevate the sport together!

Header images: korfbalfoto.nl