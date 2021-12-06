TWG2022_korfball_2nd_competition_meeting_webpost

IKF Team visits Birmingham for on-site preparations for TWG 2022

An IKF Team with CEO Tilbert La Haye and TWG2022 Korfball Competition Manager Gert Dijkstra this week visited Birmingham (USA) to attend the Competition Managers Meeting. At the meeting, the International World Games Association and the Birmingham Organizing Committee shared many details regarding the preparations, such as what looks to be fabulous opening and closing ceremonies, a sports garden where the local community can enjoy the spirit of the Games, and the progress on international and domestic broadcasting contracts. All delegates made a visit to the University of Alabama’s Birmingham Campus, where korfball athletes and officials will be housed in the university’s dorms, and where all meals will be provided.

The team conducted an inspection visit of the venue, the BJCC East Exhibition Hall, where an intimate arena will be constructed for the floorball and korfball competitions. Many details were discussed, such as the construction of subfloor and floor, lighting, camera positions, spectator stands, athlete and spectator routings. Ample space and rooms are available for teams and officials to meet and change at the facility, while showers will be available at the university dorms.

Over the next six months, the IKF’s team for The World Games 2022 will gradually be expanded to a full event team including match officials, media officers, and other technical and management positions.

Updates IKF Events 2022

The developments of the Covid-19 pandemic continue to influence the IKF Competition Calendar. All updates about the IKF…
Looking forward to 2021

Only 12 months ago, we could not have imagined that the Europa Cup and Europa Shield in January would be the only two international…
