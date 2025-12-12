IKF to Introduce the White Card in International Korfball

The International Korfball Federation (IKF) is launching a new collaboration with the Portuguese Institute of Sport and Youth (IPDJ), through its National Plan for Ethics in Sport (PNED). Together, they will bring the White Card – Portugal’s positive fair-play recognition tool – into international Korfball.

The IKF becomes the first international sports federation to adopt the White Card in an official and permanent way. This step reflects Korfball’s long-standing values: ethics, respect, solidarity, gender equality, and inclusion. The initiative is supported by the República Portuguesa (Portuguese Republic).

Launching the Collaboration

The White Card will debut at the IKF Champions League Satellite in Lisbon, Portugal, from 9 to 13 December.

During the event, the IKF and IPDJ will sign a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to mark the partnership. The agreement outlines how the White Card will be used across IKF competitions in the years ahead. The IKF will also prepare practical guidelines and offer training and awareness sessions for referees, coaches, team officials, and volunteers.

What is the White Card?

Created by the IPDJ, the White Card highlights moments of respect, fairness, and good behaviour. It is the opposite of the Yellow and Red Cards: instead of punishing misconduct, it celebrates positive actions that elevate the spirit of sport.

While the White Card has appeared in some national and European events, the IKF’s adoption marks the first time an international federation commits to using it throughout its competitions.

Reactions to the Announcement

IKF Secretary General, Joana Faria, said:

“For the IKF, joining the White Card is a natural and unquestionable decision. Korfball is based on values that go far beyond competition: ethics, solidarity, respect, gender equality and inclusion. “Being the first international federation to formalize this membership reinforces our commitment to leading by example.”

Lídia Praça, from the Board of Directors of the IPDJ, added:

“The internationalization of the White Card is the recognition of the consistent work that we have been developing in Portugal. It is a sign that sport can be a space for civic and ethical education, with a global impact “

A positive future for Korfball

This partnership strengthens the IKF’s efforts to promote ethics and fair play at all levels. The White Card will become a regular feature of our competitions, helping highlight the moments that make sport meaningful.