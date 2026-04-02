IKF U19 Open European Korfball Championship 2026 – Live Updates and Match Results

From 3 to 5 April, the young stars of European korfball gather in Kemer, Türkiye, for the IKF U19 (Open) European Korfball Championship 2026. Teams have been preparing for months, and the stage is now set for three days of competitive, fast, and creative korfball. This is a live post, and we’ll keep it updated throughout the championship with scores, results, highlights, and stories from around the venue.

The 2026 championship is hosted by the Developing Sports Federation of Türkiye (DSFT), bringing the tournament back to Antalya, well known for welcoming international sport and tourism.

We’d love your support throughout the weekend.

If you’re following the action, join in on social media – like, share, comment, and cheer for your favourite teams. Let’s see if we can make this the most‑supported U19 European Championship online. Your posts help the athletes feel the energy from fans all over the world.

Day 3 (Sunday, 5 April 2026)

Day 3 Image Gallery

Photos: Marco Spelten / Actiefotografie

Day 2 (Saturday, 4 April 2026)

Day 2 – Image Gallery

Photos: Marco Spelten / Actiefotografie

Day 1 (Friday, 3 April 2026)

Day 1 Results

Day 1 – Image Gallery

Photos: Marco Spelten / Actiefotografie

Meet The Teams

Photos: Marco Spelten / Actiefotografie

Updated Schedule and Team Line‑Up

The official match schedule has been revised following the withdrawal of the Netherlands and Catalunya, with Hungary joining Group A.

Across the three days, fans will see a full programme of group‑phase matches as nations fight for their place in the final standings.

With strong pools on both sides, every match matters. Pool A features Slovakia, England, Portugal, Czechia and Hungary, while Pool B includes Belgium, Türkiye, Poland and Germany.

Where to Follow the Action

Every match will be available live on worldkorfball.sport, including real‑time scores, statistics, and play‑by‑play coverage. Fans can also follow the tournament across social media on @IKFeurope, along with the main IKF channels, using #U19OEKC.

*Click on the right ≣ icon to select the match you want to watch.

The live draw for the group phase, held on 18 February, is also available to watch for those who want to look back at how the groups were formed.

A Big Three Days

The IKF U19 (Open) European Championship always brings energy, fresh talent, and memorable moments. For many players, this tournament is their first major international stage. For fans, it is a chance to see the next generation of korfball athletes step forward.

As the matches begin, this article will be updated throughout with results, standings, highlights, and daily recaps.

Let the championship begin – and good luck to all teams competing in Kemer.

Where to follow

All fans around the world will be able to watch and follow this tournament live on YouTube.com/ikfchannel and www.worldkorfball.sport (with live results, statistics, scorers, play-by-play, …), as well as on social media on @IKFeurope and IKF main profiles (see below) and the hashtags #U19OEKC and #korfball, with the best image galleries and highlights.

IKF Europe profiles:

► facebook.com/IKFeurope

► instagram.com/IKFeurope

► x.com/IKFeurope

You can find all this content and much more visiting the following official IKF main profiles:

► instagram.com/korfball_org

► facebook.com/korfball.org

► tiktok.com/@korfball.sport

► x.com/korfball