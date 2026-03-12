IKF Update – U19 Open European Korfball Championship 2026 (Kemer, Türkiye)

The International Korfball Federation (IKF) is closely monitoring the situation regarding the upcoming U19 Open European Korfball Championship in Kemer, Türkiye.

We remain in regular contact with the Local Organising Committee, participating national federations and relevant authorities. At present, there are no restrictions affecting sports activities in Türkiye, and international sporting events and tourism activities in the region continue as normal.

The IKF is following a structured approach in assessing the event, based on three key elements:

Official travel advisories issued by European governments

The safety and security situation on the ground

The ability to ensure a viable and fair competition with participating teams

The safety and wellbeing of all athletes, officials and families remain our highest priority. The IKF will continue to monitor developments closely and will provide further updates should circumstances change.

More information about the IKF U19 Open European Korfball Championship 2026, including the match schedule and event details, is available on the official event page.