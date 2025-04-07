IKF welcomes Beatriz Guita as Executive Assistant and thanks João Pinto

The International Korfball Federation (IKF) is delighted to announce that Beatriz Guita has joined the IKF team.

Beatriz’s four years of experience at the Portuguese Korfball Federation (FPC) make her a valuable addition to the IKF, bringing both a wealth of knowledge and a deep passion for korfball.

Based in Portugal, Beatriz has been an active member of the korfball community for many years. She has proudly represented Portugal on the national team, including participation in The World Games 2022 in Birmingham, Alabama, and the World Beach Korfball Championships 2024 in Thailand. Her experience competing at the highest level, alongside her deep connection to the korfball community, positions her perfectly to bring fresh perspectives to the IKF.

In her position as Executive Assistant with Strategic Responsibilities, Beatriz will play a key role in supporting the IKF’s objectives and daily operations. The IKF is excited to welcome Beatriz to the team and looks forward to her contributions.

At the same time the IKF acknowledges the departure of João Pinto as a full-time employee and sincerely thanks him for his dedication and contributions. We are delighted that João will remain part of the IKF community as a volunteer, ensuring his expertise and passion continue to benefit us. We wish João every success in his new endeavors.

We warmly welcome Beatriz Guita to the IKF and look forward to this new chapter together!