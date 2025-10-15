IKF World Congress 2025 to Unite Global Korfball Community in Lisbon

Delegates from around the world will gather in Portugal for two days of connection, growth, and inspiration.

The International Korfball Federation (IKF) is set to host the IKF World Congress 2025 in Lisbon, Portugal, on 17–18 October 2025. This crucial event will welcome delegates, national federations, and korfball leaders from across the world to share insights, ideas, and strategies that will shape the future of the sport.

Held under the powerful theme “Korfball Together: Connecting, Growing, Inspiring,” the Congress features a two-day programme of discussions and presentations centered on:

Equality and Inclusion

Innovation and Digital Transformation

Collaboration and Partnerships

Sustainable Global Development

A Programme of Global Voices

IKF President Gabi Kool will open the Congress on Friday with a session reflecting on the significant progress made since the last Congress in 2023.

Over the two days, participants will explore key themes with speakers and panelists representing a diverse range of countries and experiences. Delegates will have the opportunity to engage in focused sessions, including:

Korfball Inspiring Equality and Inclusion Globally – with Joana Faria (POR), Silvia Silva (POR), Christie Smillie (SCO), Ahmed El-Bakry (EGY) and Mario Santos (POR)

– with Joana Faria (POR), Silvia Silva (POR), Christie Smillie (SCO), Ahmed El-Bakry (EGY) and Mario Santos (POR) Engage and Grow: Building Korfball’s Global Audience – led by Dean Woods (ENG), Gertrude de Vries (NED), Ben Mansvelder (BEL) and Gabi Kool (NED)

– led by Dean Woods (ENG), Gertrude de Vries (NED), Ben Mansvelder (BEL) and Gabi Kool (NED) Digital Tools for a Stronger Korfball – featuring Michael Janssens (BEL), Yves Daelmans (BEL) and Guo Qilin (CHN)

– featuring Michael Janssens (BEL), Yves Daelmans (BEL) and Guo Qilin (CHN) From Good to Great: Rethinking Korfball – facilitated by Joana Faria (POR)

The Congress will conclude on Saturday with a final session from IKF President Gabi Kool, who will outline how the korfball community can build on the sport’s accelerating momentum to expand its reach and impact worldwide.

Event Overview

The IKF World Congress takes place every two years and serves as the essential platform for collaboration, reflection, and inspiration for the global korfball family.

IKF World Congress 2025

🗓️ 17–18 October 2025

📍 Lisbon, Portugal

🎯 Theme: Korfball Together – Connecting, Growing, Inspiring

Follow the IKF channels on LinkedIn, Facebook, Instagram, and X for live updates, photos, and key takeaways throughout the event!