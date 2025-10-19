IKF World Korfball Awards 2025: Celebrating Global Excellence in the Sport

The International Korfball Federation (IKF) has officially announced the winners of the 2025 IKF World Korfball Awards held yesterday, Saturday 18 October, in Lisbon, Portugal, honouring outstanding contributions to the sport across governance, development, innovation, and cooperation. This year’s recipients exemplify the spirit of korfball and its growing global impact.

Excellence in Governance: Türkiye Sets the Standard

Awarded to: Developing Sports Federation of Türkiye (DSFT)

The Turkish Federation consistently demonstrates excellent organizational standards. They maintain strong communication with the IKF, always respond promptly, meet deadlines, and fulfil all administrative and financial obligations. Moreover, Türkiye has proactively hosted several events, contributing positively to korfball’s regional visibility and growth. Their commitment and reliability make them a model federation in terms of governance and cooperation.

Best Grassroots Development: Egypt’s Rapid Rise

Awarded to: Egyptian Federation for Recreational Sports and Games

Since joining the IKF only two years ago, Egypt has shown remarkable consistency and commitment to grassroots growth. The national organisation has developed a strong programme that engages schools and communities, leading to a visible and sustainable increase in participation across the country. Their structured approach and enthusiasm have made them a true success story in korfball’s global expansion.

Best Elite Development: Chinese Taipei’s Competitive Brilliance

Awarded to: Chinese Taipei Korfball Association

Over the past two years, the team has demonstrated outstanding progress and stability at the highest level of competition. Achieving 2nd place at the IKF World Korfball Championship 2023 and 1st place at The World Games Beach Korfball tournament, Chinese Taipei has shown clear advancement in elite performance, combining talent development with consistency. Their results reflect a mature and sustainable elite programme that continues to strengthen year after year.

Best Event: IKF World Korfball Championship 2023, Chinese Taipei

Awarded to: Chinese Taipei Korfball Association

This event represented a milestone in IKF history: the largest-ever korfball event, with 24 national teams and three playing fields. The overall organisational quality, hospitality, venues, and spectator experience were exceptional. The event delivered a professional, inspiring, and vibrant atmosphere that elevated korfball’s image worldwide. It set a new benchmark for future world events.

Innovation: China’s LED-Enhanced Game Experience

Awarded to: Chinese Korfball Association

China introduced an impressive technological advancement in korfball through the use of LED-integrated posts connected with the shot clock system. This innovation greatly improved visibility for fans and officials, enhanced the atmosphere of the game, and modernised the sport’s presentation. The project illustrates how technology can be used to enrich the korfball experience and increase its professional appeal.

Best Initiative for Cooperation: Zimbabwe’s Continental Leadership

Awarded to: Zimbabwe Korfball Federation

Zimbabwe has been playing an active and inspiring role in the development of korfball across Africa. Through concrete projects and mentoring actions, they have supported the growth of korfball in Malawi and Zambia, while also contributing to the revival of korfball in South Africa. Their dedication to fostering collaboration and regional solidarity embodies the true spirit of the IKF and represents an outstanding example of leadership through cooperation.

These awards not only celebrate achievement but also highlight the diverse and dynamic ways korfball continues to grow around the world. Congratulations to all the winners!

Photos: Gertrude de Vries – Sportfotografie