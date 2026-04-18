IKF World Korfball Championship 2027 host cities and logo unveiled

The International Korfball Federation (IKF) and the Royal Dutch Korfball Association (KNKV) have today confirmed the host cities and unveiled the official logo for the IKF World Korfball Championship 2027, which will take place in the Netherlands from 15 to 24 October 2027.

The announcement was made during the finals of the Dutch Korfbal League in Rotterdam Ahoy, in front of a sold-out crowd of more than 10,000 korfball fans.

The world championship will bring together 24 teams from across the world for the highest level of international korfball competition.

More than two decades after the last World Championship on Dutch soil in 2003, the Netherlands will host the event for the fourth time, following previous editions in 1978, 1987 and 2003.

Across the Netherlands

The IKF World Korfball Championship 2027 will feature a multi-phase format, with matches played across multiple venues in the Netherlands.

The opening phase will take place from 15 to 17 October, with matches played across eight venues throughout the country.

The second phase will follow from 18 to 21 October, with matches hosted at two venues, where teams will compete for places in the final stage.

The tournament will conclude with the final stage from 22 to 24 October, where the semi-finals and final will be played at Rotterdam Ahoy.

As one of the country’s leading indoor arenas, Rotterdam Ahoy will once again host international korfball at the highest level, providing a fitting stage for the final matches of the championship.

Alongside the competition details, the official event logo for the IKF World Korfball Championship 2027 has been unveiled.

Host cities confirmed

Matches during the IKF World Korfball Championship 2027 will take place across 12 cities: Rotterdam, ’s-Hertogenbosch, Ridderkerk, Zaanstad, Hoogeveen, Emmen, Ede, Almelo, Gorredijk, Drachten, Duiven and Oss.

This nationwide structure reflects the scale of the event and the shared ambition to deliver a championship that is accessible supporters from across the world.

Better Together

The structure of the 2027 Championship reflects the shared vision of the IKF and the KNKV to deliver a global event that connects communities through sport.

IKF President Gabi Kool said:

The IKF World Korfball Championship 2027 represents an important moment for our sport as we bring the world’s best teams together in one of korfball’s historic home nations. With a format that spans multiple locations and ends with the finals taking place at Rotterdam Ahoy, we are creating a championship that is truly Better Together – connecting players, supporters and communities from across the world. We look forward to welcoming the global korfball family to the Netherlands in 2027.

Irene van Rijsewijk, chairman of the Royal Dutch Korfball Association said:

We are proud to be hosting the IKF World Korfball Championship 2027 in the Netherlands and to welcome the global korfball community. The nationwide format reflects our shared vision of bringing korfball closer to people and creating opportunities for teams and supporters from many countries to experience the sport at the highest level. Together with the IKF, we look forward to delivering a championship that reflects the spirit of Better Together.

Further information on match schedules and additional event details will be shared by the IKF and the KNKV in due course.