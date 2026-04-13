India launches Korfball Premier League

With vision for major growth

The Korfball Federation of India has taken a major step forward in the development of the sport with the recent launch of the Korfball Premier League (KPL), marking a new chapter for korfball in the country.

Unveiled at an official event in New Delhi, the KPL becomes India’s first professional mixed-gender korfball league, built around the philosophy of “Naya Khel, Nayi Soch” (New Sport, New Thinking).

New Sport, New Thinking

The initiative aims to promote gender equality while creating new opportunities for athletes to compete at a higher level.

The inaugural season is set to feature eight teams, with further details to be announced in the coming weeks.

Korfball’s unique mixed-gender format remains central to the league’s identity, reinforcing its role as a sport that naturally promotes equality on and off the court.

A New Platform

With Korfball already growing across 26 states in India, the KPL provides a new platform for players to showcase their talent and continue the sport’s development nationwide.

The launch also brought together leading national team players, reflecting both the progress achieved so far and the excitement surrounding this new professional era.

As the Korfball Premier League prepares for its first season, it represents an important step in strengthening the sport’s presence in India while contributing to its continued global growth.

It’s certainly exciting times ahead for korfball in India and beyond.