Introducing Urban Korfball: A Dynamic New Format for Urban Spaces

The International Korfball Federation (IKF) is excited to unveil Urban Korfball, an innovative new format that brings the excitement of Korfball to urban environments. This fast-paced, inclusive version of the game is designed to be played in smaller, informal spaces, making it accessible to communities worldwide.

What is Urban Korfball?

Urban Korfball is an adaptation of traditional Korfball, tailored for parks, playgrounds, and other urban locations where space is limited. The game maintains the core principles of Korfball—mixed-gender teams, teamwork, and inclusivity—while offering a simplified and faster playing experience.

Key Features:

Adaptable : Ideal for parks, playgrounds, and urban spaces with limited areas.

: Ideal for parks, playgrounds, and urban spaces with limited areas. Inclusive : Engages players of all levels, from beginners to seasoned athletes.

: Engages players of all levels, from beginners to seasoned athletes. Fast-Paced : Promotes quick, dynamic play, perfectly matching modern, active lifestyles.

: Promotes quick, dynamic play, perfectly matching modern, active lifestyles. Easy to Implement: With fewer players required and the use of existing urban spaces, it is straightforward for any organisation to introduce.

Why Urban Korfball?

Urban Korfball provides an exciting opportunity to engage new audiences and promote Korfball in urban settings where traditional sports facilities may not be available. By reaching new players and creating vibrant local events, we aim to foster community spirit and introduce more people to the unique appeal of Korfball.

For more details on how Urban Korfball works and how it can be played in your area, check out our detailed guide here or contact us directly.

Stay tuned for updates as we launch this exciting new format in cities across the globe!