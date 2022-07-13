IOC President Thomas Bach enjoys Korfball at The World Games

Today the International Olympic Committee (IOC) President Thomas Bach attended the opening match of the Korfball competition between Belgium and Germany at The World Games in Birmingham, Alabama, USA.

The match was won by Belgium who beat Germany with a scoreline of 26-9.

While today is the first time that Thomas Bach has watched a top level international korfball match, it is not Mr Bach’s first playing korfball!

At the #OlympicWeek in Lausanne, Switzerland the IOC President took part in a korfball demonstration match with athletes and young people.

Promoting gender equality, both on and off the field of play is a priority for the IOC, who have taken increasing actions in recent years to advance gender equality throughout the whole Olympic movement.

During the 2017 edition of The World Games held in Wrocław, Poland the IOC Sports Director Kit McConnell also took up the opportunity to watch the World’s only mixed-gender team ball sport played at the highest level.

In addition to Thomas Bach, IOC President we today also welcomed Nick Sellers, CEO World Games 2022, Randall Woodfin, Mayor of Birmingham, Jonathan Porter, Chair of Birmingham Organising Committee, Irina Gladkikh, IOC Associate Director, Winter Sports and Recognised Sports.

We are delighted with the continued focus and support from the IOC and International World Games Association (IWGA) to korfball. Did you know every edition of The World Games, the IOC Sports Director and/or the IOC Olympic Games Executive Director have attended the korfball competition!

While President of the Belgian Olympic Committee, Jacques Rogge, previous IOC President attended the IKF World Korfball Championship in 1991. A year that is famous when Belgium won Gold for the first time in their history.

World Games 2022

The World Games is a multi-sport event staged every four years by the International World Games Association and organised with the support of the International Olympic Committee.

The Korfball competition at The World Games 2022 takes place between Wednesday, July 13 to Sunday, July 17 at the Birmingham Jefferson Convention Complex in Birmingham, Alabama, USA.

Eight teams qualified for the The World Games; Belgium, China, Chinese Taipei, Czech Republic, Germany, Netherlands, Portugal and Suriname.

For the latest information from The World Games search online using the hashtags #WeAreTheWorldGames #TWG2022 #Korfball.

