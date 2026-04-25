Jan Fransoo Elected Vice President of the International World Games Association

Following today’s Annual General Meeting of the International World Games Association (IWGA) in Lausanne, the International Korfball Federation (IKF) is pleased to confirm that IKF Honorary Life President Jan Fransoo has been elected as the IWGA’s Vice President.

This follows Jan’s two terms as a member of the IWGA Executive Committee and reflects his ongoing commitment to the growth and governance of the global sports movement.

The election marks a significant transition for the IWGA. Anna Arzhanova (CMAS) was elected as the new President, succeeding José Perurena López, who led the organization for the past twelve years.

Jan will serve on the newly formed Executive Committee alongside Treasurer John Liljelund (IFF) and members Espen Lund (WAKO), Nob Rauch (WFDF), Antonio Pérez Priego (IWWF), and Joachim Thumfart (JJIF), as well as Athletes Committee Chair Sandra Sánchez.

Jan’s appointment comes after years of impactful work within the IWGA, where he notably developed the participation quota mechanism for member federations and played a key role in establishing the first-ever IWGA Athletes Committee.

Jan’s deep experience in sports administration, including his twenty years as IKF President, makes him a natural fit for this leadership role as the IWGA sets its strategy through 2030.

IKF President, Gabi Kool said:

“Jan’s election is a testament to his long-standing contribution to global sport and a strong signal of the IWGA’s continued ambition to grow and innovate.”

The IKF extends its congratulations to Jan on this achievement and to the entire newly elected Executive Committee.

We wish the new team the very best as they begin their work, and we look forward to seeing the IWGA continue to grow and create even better opportunities for athletes around the world.

The IKF is extremely proud to see Jan take on this important leadership role as the IWGA looks ahead to 2030.