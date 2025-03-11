Jean Frederickx, IKF Badge of Honour and former IKF vice president, passes away

It is with profound sadness that the International Korfball Federation (IKF) announces the passing of Jean Frederickx, recipient of the IKF Badge of Honour, at the age of 88. He passed away peacefully on Monday, March 10, 2025.

Mr. Frederickx was a true visionary in the world of korfball, dedicating many years of his life to its growth and refinement. He served as a respected Vice President of the IKF, where his leadership played a pivotal role in shaping the federation’s direction.

His influence extended far beyond administrative duties. As a long-standing member of the IKF Playing Rules Committee, Mr. Frederickx contributed significantly to the evolution of the sport’s regulations, enhancing the game for generations of players.

Notably, Mr. Frederickx was instrumental in the development of korfball in Western Europe. His dedicated efforts were a catalyst for the sport’s expansion into France, Spain, and Portugal, laying the foundation for the sport’s presence in those nations today.

Beyond his official roles, Mr. Frederickx was a highly respected korfball referee, officiating at numerous events over many years.

In recognition of his exceptional service and dedication, Jean Frederickx was awarded the IKF Badge of Honour on July 24, 1993. This prestigious award stands as a testament to his legacy within the korfball community.

The IKF extends its deepest condolences to Mr. Frederickx’s family, friends, and all who had the privilege of knowing him. His passion for korfball and unwavering commitment to the sport’s development will be greatly missed.