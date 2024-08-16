Joana Faria Visits Catalonia for Venue Inspections Ahead of the IKF European Korfball Championship A-Division 2024

In preparation for the highly anticipated IKF European Korfball Championship A-Division 2024, IKF Secretary General and CEO, Joana Faria, visited Catalonia for a series of key venue inspections and strategic meetings.

During her visit, Ms Faria met at the host city town hall with Mr Jordi Soler Casals, Mayor of Calonge i Sant Antoni, to discuss the town’s readiness to host the event. The meeting also focused on local infrastructure, logistical support, and the broader impact the championship will have on the region.

Additionally, Ms Faria held talks with the Federació Catalana de Korfbal, ensuring the alignment of local and international efforts to deliver a great event. The meeting included discussions on promoting korfball in the region, facilitating athlete and fan engagement, and coordinating efforts for a seamless tournament experience.

The Local Organising Committee also joined the venue inspections, working closely with Ms Faria to review the facilities and ensure they meet IKF standards for hosting an international championship. The inspections covered key areas such as spectator capacity, athlete accommodations, and media facilities.

This visit is a vital step towards the successful delivery of the IKF European Korfball Championship A-Division 2024, further cementing the collaboration between the IKF, the Catalan Federation, and local authorities in Calonge i Sant Antoni.

Stay tuned for more updates as preparations for the IKF European Korfball Championships A and B 2024 progress!