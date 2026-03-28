Kevin Lauwers Presented with IKF Pin of Merit

Today in Herentals, Belgium, Mr Kevin Lauwers was presented with the IKF Pin of Merit in recognition of his outstanding contribution to Beach Korfball. The award was presented by Mr Yves Daelmans, President of IKF Europe, during a short ceremony on the occasion of the final weekend of the Belgian hall competition 2026.

The International Korfball Federation is incredibly proud of Kevin’s contribution to our sport and is delighted to publicly honour him with this award.

Over the last decade, Kevin has been a constant and tireless advocate for the Beach Korfball format and has played a hugely significant role in taking Beach Korfball all the way from a dream to The World Games, with Beach Korfball being competed for the first time at The World Games 2025 in Chengdu, China.

Kevin has been central to many of the ‘firsts’ in the first decade of Beach Korfball: Chair (and more!) of the IKF Beach Committee, Coordinating Officer (and more!) of the first official IKF Beach Korfball event held in The Hague in 2017, Coordinating Officer (and more!) for the very first Beach Korfball World Championships held in Nador, Morocco, in 2022, and, in close collaboration with international colleagues, contributing significantly to the concept, format, and even the playing rules of the Beach Korfball format. Kevin’s long hours behind the scenes have truly contributed immeasurably—culminating in the format’s acceptance into The World Games—and we thank him for it.

The IKF Pin of Merit is an important recognition, given to those who have made a dedicated and lasting contribution to Korfball. Kevin’s energy, passion, and endless hard work make him a truly deserving recipient. Thank you, Kevin!