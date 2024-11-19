Knight of the Order of Orange-Nassau distinction for Jan Fransoo

On Monday (18 November 2024) Honorary Life President of the International Korfball Federation, and Executive Committee Member of the International World Games Association, Jan Fransoo, was appointed Knight in the Order of Orange-Nassau. The order is awarded on behalf of King Willem-Alexander of the Netherlands to individuals who have performed acts of special merit for society.

The International Korfball Federation (IKF) and the Royal Dutch Korfball Federation (KNKV) jointly nominated Jan for this prestigious award.

The award ceremony took place at the home of the Dutch Olympic Sports Federation (NOC*NSF) in Papendal in the Netherlands. Jan was delivering a presentation to the General Members’ Meeting of NOC*NSF about The World Games, immediately after Jan’s presentation finished, he was surprised by Mayor Jack Mikkers of the city of ‘s-Hertogenbosch who gave a speech and presented Jan with the order.

The IWGA said: “This recognition highlights Fransoo’s outstanding contributions to the sport, both in the Netherlands and on a global scale.”

During the presentation IKF President Gabi Kool said: “Today we honor not only your accomplishments, but also your character, your dedication and the indelible legacy you leave behind. Congratulations, Jan. You truly have been korfball’s best teammate, and the best is yet to come. Ladies and gentlemen, let us celebrate together a life’s work that has touched so many and will continue to inspire generations. Jan, thank you for everything.”

Jan served on the International Korfball Federation (IKF) board from 1995 to 2023, chairing the organization from 2003 to 2023. During his tenure, the IKF experienced significant growth, with the number of affiliated national associations rising from 33 to 72.

Under his leadership, the international competition calendar expanded significantly, offering a diverse range of competitions to suit different levels of play. Notably, Jan championed the development of beach korfball, culminating in the inaugural European Championship in 2017. He also established the IKF Korfball Champions League, elevating club competition to a new level.

To foster the growth of national korfball associations, Jan implemented and funded IKF Development and Education Grants. In 2021, he played a pivotal role in formulating the Olympic Pledge, a framework that empowers national korfball associations to set clear development goals aligned with Olympic aspirations. This initiative, signed by 51 national korfball associations, has further propelled the sport’s global reach.

The entire korfball community extends its heartfelt congratulations to Jan Fransoo on receiving this prestigious honor. Jan’s tireless dedication and visionary leadership have significantly shaped the global landscape of korfball. We are truly grateful for his invaluable contributions to the sport.

Photos: Anne van Vegchel