Korfball: Accelerate Action for equality

Today, on International Women’s Day 2025, the International Korfball Federation (IKF) proudly joins the global call to “Accelerate Action” towards gender equality. In a world where collaboration and inclusivity are more crucial than ever, korfball stands as a shining example of how sports can drive meaningful change.

Korfball, a truly mixed-gender sport, embodies the principles of equality and respect. In korfball, men and women play side by side, as equals, making teamwork the key to success. This unique structure fosters a culture of cooperation and mutual support, where success hinges on teamwork and shared skills, not gender.

Every time we step onto the korfball court, we are proof: men and women compete as equals, and together, we are stronger.

In korfball, players are judged on ability. Not gender. Korfball creates an environment free from bias, stereotypes, and discrimination. By playing together, we develop a deeper understanding and respect for each other, which promotes a more equitable and inclusive society.

To showcase the impact of korfball and highlight the strength of its female athletes, we proudly present an exclusive interview with Hannah Heilmann, a key player for the German national team. In the video, Hannah, who also serves as a firefighter, shares insights into her daily life, her passion for korfball, and her aspirations for the sport’s growth.

This is a message that we feel reflects the heart of korfball and is why we recently shared it on our social media accounts: “In a mixed-gender sport like korfball, cooperation and collaboration are key factors to play this game, while bringing gender equality to the maximum level of achievement. No bias, no stereotypes, and no discrimination apply in this equitable and inclusive sport.”

The theme of IWD 2025, “Accelerate Action,” resonates deeply with our commitment to advancing gender equality. We recognise that progress requires continuous effort and a proactive approach.

As we celebrate International Women’s Day 2025, the IKF encourages korfball communities worldwide to join us in “Accelerating Action” towards gender equality. Let us continue to champion inclusivity, break down barriers, and demonstrate the power of mixed-gender sports to create a more equitable future.

Visit the official International Women’s Day website for more information.

Join the conversation on social media using the hashtags: #IWD2025 #AccelerateAction and please share this article, and Hannah’s inspiring video, to help us accelerate action for gender equality.