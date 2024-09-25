Korfball Champions League round 2 group draw completed!

The draw for the IKF Korfball Champions League Round 2 (2024-25) has been officially completed. The ten teams vying to progress to the final stages in the prestigious competition for European club teams now know their opponents as they prepare for the next stage of the competition.

The live draw, broadcast live on YouTube, was conducted with great excitement, bringing together fans, players, and coaches from across the korfball community. The draw divided the participating teams into two groups, setting the stage for a thrilling contest in November.

The tournament will take place from 26-30 November 2024 in Twardogora (Wrocław), Poland, with the top teams advancing to the next round.

The full draw results are as follows:

