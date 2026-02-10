Korfball for Everyone – Global progress for wheelchair korfball

Korfball has always been built on the idea of equality, and the International Korfball Federation (IKF) is now launching this official new format to ensure the sport is truly accessible to everyone. Through the IKF Learning Academy, we recently hosted a global online workshop focused entirely on Wheelchair Korfball, which is also known as Adaptive Korfball.

We were pleased to see a great level of interest from around the world. Delegates joined us from four of our Continental Federations: Africa, Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The high level of interest and attendance confirms that there is a real appetite to grow the game in new directions globally.

Expert insight from the USKF

The session was led by IKF Diversity and Inclusion Director Karli Piennette. Karli joined us from the United States Korfball Federation (USKF), an organisation that has been leading the way in this area for some time. The USKF already runs a successful adaptive program, so Karli was able to share practical, real-world experience on how to get these initiatives off the ground.

Dean Woods from the IKF attended the session and was encouraged by the progress being made.

“It was a really insightful and exciting workshop, and hearing about the work Karli and the USKF have already done was a real highlight. It was great to see exactly how the updated rules are making our sport even more accessible, and I am excited to see how our delegates now take these ideas back to their own communities to grow the game.”

The Essentials of the Game

The workshop covered the foundations that any federation needs to start an adaptive branch, including:

The Rules: How the game is played and how the classification system works.

Inclusive Communication: The best ways to coach and engage with new athletes.

Discussion: A space for representatives to share their own ideas and local challenges.

As Karli put it during the session: “Any athlete of all abilities can play korfball.”

More Ways to Play

Whether it is the fast-paced energy of Urban Korfball, the growth of Beach Korfball, or the expansion of Wheelchair Korfball, the goal is simple. We want to make sure there is a version of our sport for every athlete and every environment.

Want to learn more? If you are interested in starting an adaptive program or just want to see how it works, you can find all our coaching materials, rules, and training tasks on the IKF Learning Academy section of our website.

📸USA Korfball