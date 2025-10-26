Thrilling Finish in Belgrade: Serbia Wins the IKF European Korfball Championship 1st Round 2025!

The IKF European Korfball Championship 1st Round 2025 has come to an unforgettable end in Belgrade, Serbia, after three thrilling days of competition and passion.

In a great last game, Serbia triumphed on home ground, securing the championship title by the smallest possible margin – just one goal ahead of Ireland. Ireland proudly took the silver medal, while Scotland completed the podium in third place, followed by Greece in fourth.

With these results, Serbia, Ireland, and Scotland have earned their spots at the upcoming IKF European Korfball Championship 2026 in Czechia, continuing their journey on the international stage.

The IKF would like to express heartfelt thanks to all teams, coaches, referees, officials, and volunteers who made this event a success. Your dedication, teamwork, and enthusiasm created an inspiring atmosphere both on and off the court.

Congratulations to all teams for their great performances, and thank you to everyone who joined us in Belgrade or followed the matches live on the IKF YouTube Channel. We look forward to seeing you all again at the next stage of the championship!

Full results of the IKF European Korfball Championshop 1st Round 2025

The final ranking of the IKF European Korfball Championship 1st Round 2025

The live streams of the IKF European Korfball Championship 1st Round 2025

*Click on the right ≣ icon to select the game you want to watch

Final Scores

Image Gallery

Where to follow

All fans around the world will be able to watch and follow this tournament live on youtube.com/ikfchannel and on www.worldkorfball.sport (with live results and live streams, statistics, scorers, play-by-play …), as well as on social media on the hashtags #EKC and #korfball, with the best image galleries, clips and highlights.

