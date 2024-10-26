Live coverage of the IKF European Korfball Championship A-Division 2024 (28/oct-2/nov)

On October 28, the A-Division of the IKF European Korfball Championship kicks off in the vibrant Catalan city of Calonge i Sant Antoni, bringing together another 8 top-tier teams. The competition will culminate in a grand finale on November 2. Belgium, Czechia, Germany, Hungary, Netherlands, Portugal, England and Catalonia are the qualified teams that will compete for the European title!

This tournament is the 2nd of the two European championships scheduled for this October, that will reveal the best teams among the B and A European Divisions. The first 5 teams to qualify for the IKF European Korfball Championship 2026 were known at the end of last week’s exciting EKC-B in Türkiye.

This IKF European Korfball Championship A-Division 2024 is hosted by the Catalan Korfball Federation (FCK). You can visit the official website of the tournament to find all the info about this event, such as the teams, players names, the match schedule, the venue and the city, etc: www.korfbal.cat/ekc2024

