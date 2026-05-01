Ludo Wils Awarded IKF Pin of Merit for Lifetime Contribution to Korfball

The International Korfball Federation (IKF) is proud to award the IKF Pin of Merit to Mr. Ludo Wils (Belgium), recognising his exceptional and lifelong contribution to the development and promotion of korfball.

The award was presented earlier today (Friday 1 May 2026) during the Belgian Cup Final between AKC/Luma and Boeckenberg – a fitting moment to honour one of Belgium’s most dedicated contributors to our sport.

A pioneer of korfball in Belgium, Ludo Wils was among the country’s first internationally recognised IKF referees. His involvement in the sport spans more than six decades, during which he has served as a referee, administrator, and communicator.

Within the Belgian Korfball Federation (KBKB), Wils served on several committees and held the position of Secretary General from 1998 to 2004. His work played a key role in supporting the growth and organisation of korfball in Belgium.

Alongside his administrative and refereeing roles, Wils has long been an ambassador for the sport through journalism and media. For many years, he promoted korfball through newspapers, radio, and television, helping to raise its profile both nationally and internationally. More recently, he has continued this work online, managing a well‑followed Facebook community that brings together korfball supporters from around the world.

His contributions have been recognised many times. Within KBKB, he received the Pin of Merit in 1981, was named an Honorary Member in 1997, and received a Lifetime Achievement Award in 2007. He has also been honoured outside the sport, receiving the Silver Bloso Badge (1981) and the Order of the Crown (1994).

For more than 60 years, Ludo Wils has shown unwavering commitment, passion, and service to korfball.

The IKF Pin of Merit is a tribute to his decades of dedication, and the International Korfball Federation is proud to recognise a figure whose influence will continue to shape our sport for years to come.

Photo: Marco Spelten / Actiefotografie