Major Moves in the November 2025 Korfball World Ranking

The latest IKF Korfball World Ranking, updated to 6 November 2025, has been released. The top four remains unchanged, but there have been several changes just behind them – including a standout jump from Australia, following recent international events.

Top 10: Unchanged at the Top, Movement Below

The Netherlands continue their dominant position in 1st place, followed by Belgium in second place and Chinese Taipei in third.

The rest of the top 10 shows only minor movement:

Netherlands Belgium Chinese Taipei Germany Czechia (▲1) Catalonia (▼1) Portugal Suriname Hong Kong China (▲1) Australia (▲7)

Australia’s climb into the top 10 is one of the standout developments in this update, boosted by strong results at recent international events.

Notable Ranking Movements

Beyond the top 10, several teams made significant progress in this update. New Zealand rises five places to 11th, continuing a steady upward trend, while Malaysia climbs three positions to 12th, marking their highest ranking in recent years.

There were also notable gains across Asia: Thailand moves up three places to 16th, and India climbs three to reach 17th, reflecting the increasing competitiveness of the region. One of the most dramatic improvements comes from Macau China, which jumps 18 places to 25th following strong performances.

Several teams also moved down the table, largely due to recent results or reduced international activity. Hungary drops five positions to 18th, while Poland also falls five places to 19th. England moved down six places to 15th after recent results affected their points total.

How the IKF World Ranking Works

The IKF World Ranking is based on points earned by national teams through their participation and results in official IKF events, as well as other recognised competitions.

Teams can also earn points from official international friendly matches, not just major tournaments, which means every official match can influence a team’s position. The ranking also reflects long-term development by awarding points to national teams that run regular domestic competitions.

You can find all the previous and the latest korfball and beach korfball world rankings here: korfball.sport/documents