Malaysia wins bid to host IKF U21 World Korfball Championship 2026

The International Korfball Federation (IKF) has confirmed that Selangor, Malaysia, will host the IKF U21 World Korfball Championship from 8 to 16 August 2026.

The championship will be held at the Selangor National Sports Complex, welcoming the world’s top young korfball athletes for nine days of exciting matches.

After a competitive bidding process, the IKF Executive Committee unanimously selected the Malaysia Korfball Association’s bid, recognising their strong dedication to developing the sport and their impressive proposal.

Commenting on the winning bid, IKF President Gabi Kool said: “Korfball is growing rapidly across Asia, and Malaysia offers the perfect setting for this championship. We’re excited by the rising participation in the region and confident Selangor will provide a fantastic experience for players and fans.”

Joana Faria, Secretary General, IKF said: “We are delighted to confirm that Malaysia has been selected to host the IKF U21 World Korfball Championship 2026. After a thorough review of all bids, Malaysia’s proposal stood out for its excellent package for participating teams”

“This, combined with an anticipated strong turnout from Asian-Oceanian teams and our commitment to fair geographical rotation following the last championship in Europe, made Malaysia the ideal choice. We are confident their excellent facilities will provide a fantastic experience for all.”

Details on team qualification, the official draw, and spectator information will be shared in the months ahead on the IKF website and on our social media platforms.

📌 Event Summary

Event Name: IKF U21 World Korfball Championship 2026

Dates: 8–16 August 2026

Host: Malaysia Korfball Association

Location: Selangor – National Sports Complex, Malaysia

Stay connected at www.korfball.sport for official news and updates, and follow us on our social media channels for the very latest.