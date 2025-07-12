Marco Spelten Awarded IKF Pin of Merit for Outstanding Contribution to Korfball

On Saturday, July 12, during the closing ceremony of the IKF U21 European Korfball Championship in Herentals, Belgium, the International Korfball Federation (IKF) awarded the IKF Pin of Merit to Marco Spelten of the Netherlands – whose work has shaped how our sport is seen, remembered, and celebrated.

Marco’s work with the IKF began in 2007 when he was appointed as an official photographer. Since then, Marco and his camera has been a constant presence at korfball events around the world, capturing all the action and emotional moments that have helped bring the sport to life for fans everywhere.

Dean Woods, IKF Head of Digital and Media said, “Marco’s ability to consistently deliver high-quality photos with incredible speed and professionalism has been a game-changer for the IKF’s media presence, significantly boosting how korfball is showcased to the world”

Jorge Alves, IKF Senior Vice President, who presented the award during the closing ceremony, praised Marco’s longstanding commitment and influence within the korfball community:

“Marco has been one of the quiet forces behind the global image of our sport. His photos do more than capture action, they tell the story of korfball’s spirit, passion, and people. This award recognises not only his talent, but also his dedication he has shown over many years to elevate our sport worldwide.”

Through his business, Actiefotografie, which marks its 25th anniversary this year, Marco has raised the standard for korfball photography, inspiring photographers across multiple sports. But his work goes far beyond the korfball field.

Marco has worn many hats – player, referee, coach, photographer, mentor, and now also Archive Manager for the IKF. In this latest role, he is helping preserve korfball’s visual history, ensuring that key moments are protected for future generations.

He’s also helped build a global community of korfball photographers, sharing his time and expertise with young talent not only in the Netherlands, but also in Hungary, Catalonia, Wales, and beyond. Many years ago, he played an important role in launching the Royal Dutch Korfball Association’s (KNKV) website and later received the Wilson Erebeker Award for his efforts. He also founded the Korfbalfoto club, creating a space where photographers could connect over their shared passion for the sport.

The IKF Pin of Merit is a significant recognition, awarded to individuals who have made a lasting contribution to korfball’s growth and visibility. Marco’s dedication, creativity, and commitment make him a truly deserving recipient.