Members approve key plans for the years ahead – EGM 2026

The International Korfball Federation held its Extraordinary General Meeting on Saturday 14 February 2026, online via Microsoft Teams.

IKF President Gabi Kool welcomed member federations, Council members and delegates.

During the meeting, members voted on three proposals:

Adoption of the Minutes of the General Meeting held on 18 October 2025 in Lisbon, Portugal Subscriptions and levies for 2026 and 2027 Budgets for 2026 and 2027

All three proposals were approved by the required majority.

With the budgets and financial framework now confirmed, the IKF can continue planning and delivering international competitions, supporting development programmes and strengthening the global korfball community over the next two years.

The IKF thanks its members for their active participation and ongoing commitment to the sport.

Formal minutes of the meeting will be circulated to members in due course.