NED beats TPE in the final of the U17 Korfball World Cup 2024

The Netherlands is the winner of the 24th edition of the exciting U17 Korfball World Cup 2024 that took place from 29 to 30 June 2024 in sports centre De Vijfkamp in Eindhoven, the Netherlands.

Chinese Taipei was the other finalist that tried to repeat its last year’s historic victory over the Dutch. But the locals showed a great superiority this time and defeated by 26-15 the Asian squad.

Belgium got the Bronze medal after beating Czechia 13-21 in the fight for the 3rd place.

Photos: Marco Spelten & Gertrude de Vries – www.korfbalfoto.nl

This event was patronised by the International Korfball Federation, and organised by the KNKV in collaboration with the local korfball clubs Attila, DSC, PSV/RM Verkeersdiensten and Rust Roest.

All fans around the world were able to watch and follow all games live for free on youtube.com/ikfchannel, as well as on social media on the hashtags #U17KWC and #korfball, with the best image galleries, clips and highlights.

You can find all results and statistics on the official website of the tournament: www.u17kwc.com

Photo: Marco Spelten – www.korfbalfoto.nl

You can find all this content again, and much more, visiting the LOC profiles shown on top and on the following official IKF profiles:

