Netherlands Crowned Korfball Champions at The World Games

Chengdu, China — The Netherlands cemented their status as korfball’s powerhouse, winning another Gold Medal at The World Games with a 23–16 victory over long-time rivals Belgium.

In front of a sold-out Longquan High School Gymnasium, the vibrant atmosphere, high stakes, and expert performance from both teams made this a true spectacle for fans in the arena and viewers around the world.

Referees Chris West (ENG) and Carlos Faria (POR) officiated the contest, which was played over four intense 10-minute periods. The Netherlands edged ahead early, leading 7–4 at the end of the first quarter and extending their advantage to 12–5 by halftime. Belgium fought hard in the third period, but the Dutch maintained control, going into the final quarter at 16–9 before sealing victory with a final score of 23–16.

A Historic Rivalry Continues

Korfball has been part of The World Games for over 40 years, debuting in 1985. With this latest victory, the Netherlands extends its perfect record, winning Gold at all 11 editions. Belgium have stood as their toughest rivals, earning Silver at every edition except in 2017, when Chinese Taipei claimed the runner-up spot.

An Unforgettable Atmosphere in Chengdu

Every ticket available to the public was sold, with demand far exceeding capacity- a clear sign of korfball’s growing popularity in China. The atmosphere inside the Longquan High School Gymnasium was electric, with passionate supporters creating a wall of sound that carried through all four quarters.

Images of the match were broadcast globally via The World Games website and apps, with early indications suggesting record-breaking streaming numbers. The media and press area was packed with national and local broadcasters, capturing every moment of the final for fans worldwide.

The Match

The Netherlands showcased their trademark depth and precision. Harjan Visscher top-scored for the champions with 5 goals, and all but one of the Dutch starting players found the scoresheet – a true sign of the team’s all-round strength.

For Belgium, Lisa Pauwels and Kian Amorgaste each netted 5 goals, a remarkable achievement against the world’s most dominant side. Their accuracy kept the scoreboard moving and ensured Belgium remained a constant threat.

By the final whistle, the Netherlands had secured yet another chapter in their World Games dominance, lifting the Gold to the roar of their fans and reaffirming their place at the top of the sport. Belgium once again demonstrated why they remain one of the strongest teams in the world, with a performance full of quality and grit.

Korfball on the Rise

The 2025 edition of The World Games has shown the sport’s potential to captivate audiences in new markets. With packed arenas, global broadcast reach, and an ever-expanding fan base, korfball’s presence at The World Games continues to highlight the sport’s unique appeal.