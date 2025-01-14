New World Rankings for Korfball and Beach Korfball Released

The International Korfball Federation (IKF) has published the updated world rankings for korfball and beach korfball, taking into account the points earned by teams during 2024 events and the basic points allocated during the year. These rankings are essential for shaping the future of international competitions in both disciplines.

Beach Korfball Ranking

The newly released beach korfball ranking holds particular significance as it will determine the teams qualified for the Beach Korfball competition at The World Games 2025 (TWG2025). With beach korfball gaining prominence as a dynamic and fast-paced version of the sport, the ranking system ensures that the highest-performing teams secure their place in this prestigious event.

For more details on the beach korfball ranking and the criteria used, visit korfball.sport/bkranking.

Korfball and Beach Korfball Draws

In addition to its role in TWG2025 qualification, the beach korfball ranking will, alongside the korfball ranking, define the draw order for group-stage placements in both competitions. By basing the group formation on world rankings, the IKF aims to promote fair play and balanced competition, creating an exciting and competitive environment for all participating nations.

The updated rankings reflect the growing competitiveness of korfball worldwide, with teams striving to improve their standings through strong performances in international events.

For more details on the korfball ranking and the criteria used, visit korfball.sport/ranking.