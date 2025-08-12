Officials Appointed for Medal Matches at The World Games 2025

It all comes down to today. After 4 days of intense competition at The World Games 2025 in Chengdu, the korfball event is set to conclude with a final day of four matches to determine the podium places and final standings.

The International Korfball Federation (IKF) can now confirm the final referee appointments.

Following observation by IKF Referee observers Jorge Alves (POR) and Richard Rense (NED), the officials have been selected to oversee the decisive final matches of the mixed indoor korfball competition.

Here are the official referee appointments for today’s matches:

For 7th place: China vs. Portugal Referees: Megan Frederickson (AUS) and Stan de Groot (NED) Jury: Gert Dijkstra (NED) and Lau Wai Sim (MAS)

For 5th place: Germany vs. Suriname Referees: Steve Jones (GBR) and Leon Liao (TPE) Jury: Marc Breugelmans (BEL) and Wong Sin Yee (HKG)

For the Bronze medal: Czechia vs. Chinese Taipei Referees: Stan de Groot (NED) and Olga Gandia Pérez (ESP) Jury: Michael Janssens (BEL) and Lau Wai Sim (MAS)

For the Gold medal: Netherlands vs. Belgium Referees: Carlos Faria (POR) and Chris West (GBR) Jury: Nina Piris (ESP), Wong Sin Yee (HKG), and Lau Wai Sim (MAS)



How to Watch All the Final Matches

You can watch all of today’s final matches live and for free! Streams are available on the official The World Games Live website at live.theworldgames.org and through the official The World Games app, available on both Android and iOS.

⚠️ Stay Safe Online

Please be aware of fake social media profiles and websites that claim to offer live streams for sports at The World Games. These are unofficial, do not have the broadcasting rights, and are more than likely scams or phishing sites intended to steal your personal information. Always use the official sources mentioned above to stay safe online.

