Officials Appointed for the IKF Korfball Champions League Final 2025–26

The International Korfball Federation (IKF) has confirmed the official appointments for the final day of the 2025–26 IKF Korfball Champions League Final, which concludes today in Lisbon, Portugal.

After four days of high-level international club competition, the Korfball Champions League 2025-26 season reaches its climax on Saturday, 7 February, with four placement matches deciding the final standings of the championship, including the Bronze Medal Match and the Championship Final, all played at the Complexo Desportivo Municipal do Casal Vistoso.

Due to #StormMarta, all matches on the final day will start one hour later than originally scheduled. The opening match of the day will now begin at 11:00, followed by the fifth-place match at 12:35. The Bronze Medal Match between Brno KK (CZE) and Bec Korfball Club (ENG) will start at 14:10, while the Championship Final between PKC/Vertom (NED) and Boeckenberg KC (BEL) is scheduled to start at 15:45 (all times local, GMT).

For the Championship Final, the Jury of the Match will be Bernardo Costa (POR), Ana Curva (POR) with Nina Piris (CAT) as Jury chair.

The Championship Final will be officiated by Chris West (ENG) and Uğurtan Akbulut (TUR), two referees with extensive experience at the highest level of international korfball. Uğurtan Akbulut most recently took charge of the IKF U21 European Korfball Championship Final 2025 in Belgium, while Chris West officiated the World Games 2025 Final in Chengdu, China. Their recent appointments to major international finals underline the confidence placed in them by the IKF Refereeing Committee. The reserve referees appointed for the Final are Beatriz Guita (POR) and Wei-Chieh (Leon) Liao (TPE).

Earlier in the afternoon, the Bronze Medal Match between Brno KK (CZE) and Bec Korfball Club (ENG) will be refereed by Tom Vlaminckx (BEL) and Dave van der Meulen (NED), an experienced international pairing entrusted with overseeing the match that will determine who takes home the bronze medal.

All matches on the final day of the IKF Korfball Champions League Final 2025–26 can be watched live and free of charge on the IKF YouTube channel. Fans are encouraged to follow the IKF’s official social media channels for the very latest updates throughout Finals Day.

Final – Update start time: 15:45 GMT

Bronze medal match – Updated start time: 14:10 GMT



5th place match – Update start time: 12:35 GMT



7th place match – Updated start time: 11:00 GMT