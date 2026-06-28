Peter van der Terp receives Pin of Merit

EINDHOVEN (NED) – During the closing day of the U17 Korfball World Cup 2026 in Eindhoven, the International Korfball Federation (IKF) awarded the IKF Pin of Merit to Mr. Peter van der Terp (Netherlands) in recognition of his outstanding service to international Korfball and his longstanding contributions to refereeing and referee development.

The award was presented by IKF Executive Committee member Anita Derks, who praised Van der Terp for his dedication, expertise and commitment to helping referees develop across the world.

Refereeing

Peter van der Terp is one of the most respected names in Dutch and international refereeing. During his active career as an IKF referee, he officiated at the highest levels of the sport, including numerous international matches and championship finals. He refereed matches at World Championships, The World Games, IKF European Championships, and the IKF Korfball Champions League, earning widespread recognition for his calm authority, consistency and excellent understanding of the game.

In his home country, the Netherlands, Van der Terp has also officiated many of the sport’s most prestigious matches. Among the highlights of his refereeing career were appointments to the Dutch field final, the Korfbal League Final, and winning three times the honour of “referee of the year”. These appointments and awards are reserved for the Netherlands’ top referees and are a testament to the high regard in which he was held by the korfball community.

Development

As well his career on the court, Van der Terp has made a major contribution to Korfball as a referee assessor, mentor, and educator. In these roles, he supported the development of countless referees, helping them improve their technical abilities, match management skills and overall performance. His guidance influenced officials both within the Netherlands and internationally and those who have worked with Peter consistently highlight not only his technical expertise but also his humility and passion for the sport. Despite having officiated at the highest levels of national and international korfball he has always remained approachable and willing to support others.

Peter’s commitment to referee development has extended beyond Europe. Over the years, he has delivered referee education programmes and courses in several emerging korfball countries. He has taught and supported referees in Indonesia, Malaysia and Portugal, sharing his extensive knowledge and helping to raise officiating standards within these developing korfball communities. Through workshops, assessments and personal mentoring, he played an important role in strengthening referee pathways and creating opportunities for officials to progress.

Van der Terp’s passion for development can still be seen today at his local club, KV Noveas, where he regularly referees youth matches. Even after a career that included sport’s biggest and most prestigious matches, Peter can still be found on the sidelines of a children’s game with a whistle in his hand. His love for korfball, from grassroots level to the international stage, continues to inspire players, referees and volunteers alike.

Thank You!

The IKF Pin of Merit is awarded to individuals who have made exceptional contributions to the development of korfball. Through decades of service as a referee, assessor, educator and mentor, Peter van der Terp has made a lasting impact on the international korfball community and on generations of referees who have benefited from his knowledge, guidance and support.

The IKF congratulates Peter on this well-deserved recognition and thanks him for his dedication to the advancement of refereeing and the continued growth of korfball worldwide.

Photos: Gertrude Vries & Marco Spelten