PKC/Vertom claim fourth consecutive IKF Korfball Champions League title

Lisbon, Portugal – 7 February 2026 – Lisbon has hosted an incredible week of top-level club korfball, culminating in a thrilling final day at the IKF Korfball Champions League Final.

PKC/Vertom from the Netherlands have done it again, winning the IKF Korfball Champions League for the fourth year in a row. Since the competition’s relaunch, the Dutch side from Papendrecht has lifted the trophy in 2023, 2024, 2025, and now 2026, continuing their remarkable run at the top of European club korfball.

In the championship match, PKC/Vertom took on Boeckenberg Korfbal Club of Belgium. The Dutch champions delivered when it mattered most, winning the final 20-14 to secure the Alfons Janssens Trophy once again.

Lisa van Gorp top scored in the match with 6 beautiful goals for Boeckenberg and Zita SchrÖder, Olav van Wijngaarden, Lise van Maldeghem and Jelmer Jonker all scored 3 in the final for PKC/Vertom.

The final day also saw the remaining placement matches played, completing the standings after five days of competition. In the Bronze medal match, Bec Korfball Club (ENG) defeated Korfbal Klub Brno (CZE) 19-18 with Caitlin Fitzgerald scoring a Golden Goal to secure the win and to take third place.

The 5th place match saw Schweriner Korfball Club (GER) overcome Vosime.cz Prostějov (CZE) 13-12, while earlier in the day, Benfica (POR) beat TuS Schildgen (GER) 14–11 in the 7th place match, giving the home side a positive finish in Lisbon.

Across the week, fans enjoyed high-quality korfball, close contests, and memorable moments as clubs from across Europe battled for every position. Full match statistics, final standings, and detailed results are available on worldkorfball.sport, and fans are encouraged to follow and share the action across IKF’s official social media channels.

Finally, a huge Thank You to everyone who made this event possible. The IKF would like to acknowledge the City of Lisbon for its support, the local hosts and organisers, all IKF officials, and the many volunteers whose hard work and dedication ensured a fantastic IKF Korfball Champions League Final. Their efforts behind the scenes played a vital role in delivering a memorable week of international club korfball.

More to come: This article will be updated with photos from the medal ceremony, top scorers of the tournament and additional highlights.