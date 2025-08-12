Sold-Out Korfball Finals at The World Games 2025

The moment korfball fans have been waiting for has arrived! The final day of competition at The World Games 2025 is here, with a sold-out arena in Chengdu ready to witness history. After 4 intense days of incredible action, the medals are within reach, and the champions will be crowned today.

The day’s action starts with the clash for 7th place between China and Portugal, overseen by referees Megan Frederickson (AUS) and Stan de Groot (NED). Following that, Germany and Suriname will contest 5th place, with Steve Jones (GBR) and Leon Liao (TPE) as referees.

The stakes will rise even higher in the Bronze medal match as Czechia takes on Chinese Taipei. This important game will be officiated by Stan de Groot (NED) and Olga Gandia Pérez (CAT).

Finally, the grand final will see a highly anticipated showdown for the gold medal between korfball powerhouses the Netherlands and Belgium. The referees for this match are Carlos Faria (POR) and Chris West (GBR).

Don’t Miss a Second of the Action – Watch LIVE and FREE!

Korfball fans around the globe can witness every thrilling moment of the final day live and absolutely free! Simply head to the official The World Games Live website at live.theworldgames.org or download The World Games app on your Android or iOS device. Tune in and experience the excitement as the medals are decided!

14:00 CST | China – Portugal

15:45 CST | Germany – Suriname

18:00 CST | Czechia – Chinese Taipei

19:45 CST | Netherlands – Belgium

Show Your Support and Join the Conversation!

We want to see your passion for korfball! As you’re watching the final matches, grab your phone and snap a selfie of you cheering on your favourite teams. Share your photos on social media and make sure to tag us (see below for our official profiles) and The World Games! Let us know who you think will take home the coveted medals using the hashtags below:

Tag Us: @korfball_org on Instagram, @korfball.org on Facebook, @korfball on X (Twitter) and @korfball.sport on Tiktok. Tag The World Games: @theworldgames and @twg2025. Also use these Hashtags: #Korfball #TWG2025

Who do YOU think will be crowned champions and take home the medals from Chengdu? Join the conversation online and share your predictions!

A Note on Online Safety: Please remember to be vigilant online. The only official places to watch the live streams are the official The World Games website and app. Be wary of unofficial links on social media that may be scams. Stay safe and enjoy the incredible conclusion to the korfball competition!