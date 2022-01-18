The Art of Korfball Coaching by Ben Crum

The IKF is happy to present the product the Erasmus+ 2021 project initiated and coordinated by the KNKV. The book ‘The Art of Korfball Coaching’ is written for korfball coaches on level 3 and 4, who are interested in korfball coaching theory. The extensive framework addresses various topics, such as performance behaviour, korfball theory, and coaching practice. Furthermore, the book includes a lot of videos to bring theory and practice together. The book was produced in collaboration with Marmara University (Turkey), Czech Korfball Association, and Deutscher Turnerbund e.V. (Germany).

The book will be used by the IKF to further develop the IKF Coach Courses Level 3 and Level 4, and it will be made available on the Korfball Academy. The book is free to read and use for anyone who is interested in korfball coaching, and can freely be shared.

The book is available HERE.



