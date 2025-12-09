The IKF Korfball Champions League Satellite is on! Follow it live from 9 to 13 December

A new edition of the IKF Korfball Champions League has started! The first KCL event of this 2025-2026 season is the IKF KCL Satellite that will be played between 9 and 13 December 2025 in Lisbon, Portugal.

LATEST UPDATE: Catalan Club Korfbal Castellbisbal Win IKF KCL Satellite 2025 (closing ceremony report, images & more) ⮕ https://korfball.sport/?p=45161

All fans around the world can watch and follow this tournament live on youtube.com/ikfchannel and worldkorfball.sport, featuring live results, live streaming, statistics, scorers, and play-by-play updates.

The IKF Korfball Champions League (KCL) is a competition for the strongest clubs in Europe. It is the joint successor of the 60 editions of the IKF Europa Cup and the 20 editions of the IKF Europa Shield. The format entails a series of events, with the top one named KCL Final for the eight strongest European clubs, and Challenger and Satellite events for lower-ranked clubs.

With the new IKF KCL format, the 2025/26 edition will allow up to 24 club teams to take part, expanding to 32 teams in 2026/27.

Day 4 Results & Final

*Updated Day 4 image galleries and latest results in this post (below the playlist)

Live stream playlist

*Click on the right ≣ icon to select the match you want to watch

Day 4 updated results & images:

The Catalans have mathematically won this tournament with this final victory. Congratulations!

📷 Marco Spelten | actiefotografie.nl

Day 3 updated results & images:

📷 Marco Spelten | actiefotografie.nl

Day 2 results & images:

📷 Marco Spelten | actiefotografie.nl

Day 1 results & images:

📷 Marco Spelten | actiefotografie.nl

Updated match schedule & results

⚠️ II: As a result of a national strike in Portugal on Thursday 11/12/2025, the venue was closed at 17:30 local time. The organization was obligated to reschedule the event again.

⚠️ I: Suspension of All Matches on Tuesday, 9/12/2025, due to extreme weather conditions in Lisbon. The organization was obligated to reschedule the event.

Where to follow

Follow the Action Live! Fans around the world can watch and follow the tournaments live on youtube.com/ikfchannel and worldkorfball.sport, featuring live results, live streaming, statistics, scorers, and play-by-play updates.

Stay Connected on Social Media – Join the conversation using hashtags #KCL and #korfball to catch the best images, clips, and highlights from the tournaments.

Discover More – Explore all this content and much more on the official IKF social media profiles.

Participating teams:

Kocaeli University Sports Club (TUR)

Glasgow KC (SCO)

SKK Dolphins Prievidza (SVK)

Cardiff Raptors (WAL)

Nomads Korfball Club (ENG)

CK Castellbisbal (CAT)

Şeker 06 Sports Club (TUR)

About the IKF KCL

With the new IKF KCL format, the 2025/26 edition will allow up to 24 club teams to take part, expanding to 32 teams in 2026/27. This growth provides more opportunities for players, coaches, and officials to gain valuable international experience.

The new structure features up to four competition tiers: Qualifier, Satellite, Challenger, and the KCL Final, each designed to provide balanced and competitive matchups.

Read more about the KCL: korfball.sport/korfball-champions-league

I

Group Phase Live Draw (19/11/2025)