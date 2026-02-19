The Magic of Cali: Building the Next Generation of Colombian Korfball

It feels SO good to be back in Cali! 🇨🇴✨

The International Korfball Federation (IKF) has officially returned to the same venue that hosted The World Games in 2013, and we can honestly say the energy is just as amazing as we remember.

We are here on a mission to relaunch korfball in Colombia, and it is off to an incredible start with training matches, workshops, and plenty of action on the pitch.

A huge shoutout to the fantastic staff and students at Escuela Nacional del Deporte! 🙌

Our IKF delegate Tilbert La Haye couldn’t say enough about how welcoming and helpful everyone has been, we really couldn’t do this without their incredible support.

Reflecting on the progress made this week, Tilbert shared his thoughts on the journey ahead:

Returning to Iván Vassilev Todorov Arena, The World Games 2013 venue brought back powerful memories, but our focus this week is on the future. We know that a successful relaunch takes time and dedication, but we hope that the workshops and training sessions held here provide the spark korfball needs in Colombia. Seeing the enthusiasm from the students at Escuela Nacional del Deporte gives us a great foundation. It was fantastic to watch the coaches absorb so much knowledge throughout the sessions and then immediately put that theory into practice on the pitch. That hands-on approach is exactly what we need to kick-start a revival of the sport across the country.

We’ve also just wrapped up several days of the IKF Level I Coaching Course. Seeing so many new faces ready to lead the game is such a massive step forward for the sport in South America.

There is so much talent and potential on this continent, and we’re just getting started! 🌍💪

Celebrating Our New Coaches

The latest photos from the field show the pride of our newest delegates as they received their official certificates. These coaches are now ready to inspire players across the country, building on the legacy established here over a decade ago.

Next Stop: Suriname!

While we celebrate this week’s success, we are already counting down the days to the IKF Pan-American Korfball Championship in Suriname this October (8-10 Oct)! 🇸🇷🏆 The momentum from Cali is the perfect springboard for what promises to be a spectacular tournament.

