The Netherlands are the new IKF U19 World Korfball Champions 2022

The final day of the IKF U19 World Korfball Championship 2022 has crowned the Dutch U19 team as the new world champion after beating 25-13 the Belgian U19 squad (Silver medalists). Chinese Taipei won the Bronze medal in the match for the 3rd place against Germany (9-33).

The match for 5th place between Czech Republic and Portugal was decided in an exciting and beautiful match in favour of the Portuguese by only 2 goals (15-17). The previous game faced England versus Catalonia and ended 15-18 in favour of the Catalan team.

The other final results after Day 3 and the Round Robin for places 9 to 13 are shown on the following picture:

 IKF U19 WKC 2022 FINAL RANKING:

1st: The Netherlands
2nd: Belgium
3rd: Chinese Taipei
4th: Germany
5th: Portugal
6th: Czech Republic
7th: Catalonia
8th: England
9th: Hungary
10th: Slovakia
11th: Malaysia
12th: Poland
13th: Morocco

We invite you review this fantastic tournament on IKF’s data website: www.worldkorfball.sport (live games, play-by-play, all results and scorers, statistics, etc.). All matches played in Hall 1 will be live streamed on IKF Youtube channel.

Furthermore, we invite you to discover the best images, moments and clips of the torunament on IKF and Czech Korfball social media channels. You can also share your moments with us using the hashtag #U19WKC. Korfball is back!

A big thank you to the Czech Korfball Association and the city of Kutná Hora for hosting this event and for its great work as local organiser. Also thank you to all officials, sponsors and volunteers, who were indispensable for the success of this wonderful championship.

DAY 3 – IMAGE GALLERY:
By Marco and Jenna Spelten (actiefotografie.nl | korfbalfoto.nl)

