The qualified teams for the KCL Final and Challenger Final are known!
The 2nd round of the IKF Korfball Champions League 2024-25 is over, and the teams qualified for the KCL Final and Challenger Final are known. The German team of Tus Schildgen and Bec KC from England will play the big KCL Final together with the Dutch, Belgian, Portuguese and German champions. What a great final event ahead!
Images by Marco Spelten (actiefotografie.nl)
Day 5 Results
Images by Marco Spelten (actiefotografie.nl) – Daily image galleries below
All fans around the world can follow this tournaments live on youtube.com/ikfchannel and on www.worldkorfball.sport (with live results and streams, statistics, scorers, play-by-play …), as well as on social media on the hashtags #KCL and #korfball, to find the best images, clips and highlights.
Day 5 Image gallery
Images by Marco Spelten (actiefotografie.nl)
