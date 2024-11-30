The qualified teams for the KCL Final and Challenger Final are known!

The 2nd round of the IKF Korfball Champions League 2024-25 is over, and the teams qualified for the KCL Final and Challenger Final are known. The German team of Tus Schildgen and Bec KC from England will play the big KCL Final together with the Dutch, Belgian, Portuguese and German champions. What a great final event ahead!

Images by Marco Spelten (actiefotografie.nl)

Brno KK and Vosime.cz Korfbal Prostejov from Czechia, and the Catalans KC Barcelona and CK Vallparadís will play the Challenger Final from 17 to 19 January in Kocaeli, Türkiye. Congratulations to all qualified teams!

Days 1 to 5 updates and image galleries: https://korfball.sport/?p=40967

Day 5 Results

Day 5 Results

Day 5 Image gallery



