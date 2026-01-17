KC Barcelona win the IKF Korfball Champions League Challenger 2025-26

The Catalan side KC Barcelona are the winners of the IKF Korfball Champions League (KCL) Challenger 2025-26 after five days of competition in Kemer, Türkiye.

From 13 to 17 January 2026, eight European clubs played in a group stage followed by crossover and placement matches. The tournament ended on Saturday with Barcelona taking home the trophy after victory in the final against Guardians Sporting Club.

Match Results and Standings

The final day of play determined the final rankings for all participating teams. In the championship match, Barcelona (CAT) beat Guardians Sporting Club (HUN) to claim the title. Barcelona’s Pau Aparicio (#32) led the scoring in the final with 7 goals. The match was refereed by Renske Dardenne (BEL) and Kamil Musialinski (POL).

The bronze medal went to CCCD Carnaxide (POR), who won a close match against KS Defenders Korfball Wroclaw (POL) with a final score of 17–15. In the match for fifth and sixth place, KLX (POR) beat Terrassa Vallparadis Korfbal Club (CAT) 18–13. The seventh-place spot went to the local Turkish team Yıldız Teknik Üniversiteliler S.C., who defeated Bristol Thunder (ENG) 20–13.

Tournament Top Scorers

Ali Çetin from Yıldız Teknik Üniversiteliler S.C. (TUR) was the overall top scorer of the event with 31 goals. Adriana Teuna Stuij from KS Defenders Korfball Wroclaw (POL) finished as the top female scorer with 17 goals.

Thank You

The IKF thanks the local organisers, the volunteers, and the officials for their work in making this event a success. We also thank the local sponsors in Türkiye for their support and hospitality. Finally, we thank our global partners: Mikasa for the official match balls and Axitour for the referee communication systems.

About the IKF KCL

The IKF Korfball Champions League is the competition for the best clubs in Europe. It is the successor to the IKF Europa Cup and IKF Europa Shield. The 2025/26 season features 24 teams taking part in the Satellite, Challenger and the KCL Final, and will expand to 32 teams next year. All matches were streamed live on youtube.com/ikfchannel with full results and statistics available on and worldkorfball.sport,.

Final Results & Ranking

KC Barcelona (CAT) Guardians SC (HUN) CCCD Carnaxide (POR) Defenders Wroclaw (POL) KLX (POR) Terrassa Vallparadis Korfbal Club (CAT) Yıldız Teknik Üniversiteliler S.C. (TUR) Bristol Thunder (ENG)

