TWG2025: Korfball and Beach Korfball teams confirmed

The countdown to The World Games 2025 (TWG2025) in Chengdu, China, has officially begun, there are now less than 200 days until the opening ceremony, and the International Korfball Federation (IKF) can now confirm the teams that have secured their spots for the korfball and beach korfball competitions at The World Games!

In the beach korfball discipline, eight top-performing teams have secured their spots at TWG2025, : Poland, Chinese Taipei, Netherlands, Hungary, Belgium, USA, Australia, and China. Based on the set qualification criteria, Netherlands and China qualified in April, at the WBKC 2024, while the other teams qualified through the IKF Beach Korfball World Ranking. The stage is set. With teams from four continents represented, each bringing their different styles of play, korfball fans should expect the unexpected as these teams battle it out in the sand in Chengdu. We cannot wait to find out which of the teams will take home the Gold medal!

For korfball, the eight teams from around the globe have earned their places at the WKC 2023: Netherlands, Chinese Taipei, Belgium, Czechia, Suriname, Germany, Portugal, and host nation China. With a perfect mix of traditional powerhouses and emerging contenders, these teams represent the best and will be ready to put on a show in Chengdu.

The World Games are a unique multi-sport event that celebrates sports outside the Olympic programme, bringing together thousands of athletes from across the globe to compete at the highest level. This edition marks a milestone for korfball, as both korfball and beach korfball disciplicnes will feature for the first time on the programme which is a testament to the sports increasing appeal.

Stay tuned for more updates as the qualified teams prepare to represent in Chengdu. Follow our social media channels and website for exclusive content, behind-the-scenes stories, and all the latest news leading up to The World Games 2025!

TWG2025 promises to be an unforgettable experience for athletes and spectators alike – we cannot wait! For more information check out our dedicated event page, and the official page on The World Games website.