Urban Korfball is Coming: Lisbon Unlocked!

What if korfball could be played in every city square, park, and street corner around the world? Big changes are coming to korfball – and they start in the city.

Urban Korfball is a fast, fun new way to play our sport. It’s built for city spaces like parks, playgrounds, and courtyards. The game is quicker, easier to set up, and just as inclusive. Same mixed-gender teams, same spirit of teamwork – just a fresh take that brings korfball to the streets.

Why Urban Korfball works?

Smaller Space, Bigger Fun ; Great for areas with less room

; Great for areas with less room Open to All : Beginners and pros can jump in and play.

: Beginners and pros can jump in and play. Fast-Paced : Quick action, shorter games – perfect for busy lives.

: Quick action, shorter games – perfect for busy lives. Easy to Launch: Fewer players needed, use what’s already around you.

Now, we’re kicking things off with something special:

🗓️ IKF Urban Korfball: Lisbon Unlocked 2025

Three exciting days. One major milestone for korfball. 14–16 October 2025 in Lisbon, Portugal.

What’s Happening?

Day 1 – Learn the Game Workshops and practice sessions for players, coaches, and referees. Get to know the rules and try out the new format.

Day 2 – National Showdown Top national teams face off to be crowned the first Urban Korfball Champions. Six players per team – three men and three women.

Day 3 – Mixed Teams Challenge Anyone can sign up solo and be placed in a mixed international team. Meet new players, share the experience, and join the fun. (Yes – national team players can join these too!)



Get Involved

National Teams: Sign up using the official registration form. The deadline is 27 July 2025. Your federation has received all the info in the subscription letter and event brief.

Individual Players: Want in? We’ll share sign-up details soon on Instagram and our website.

Follow Urban Korfball

Want to stay up to date with all things Urban Korfball? We’ve launched a new Instagram just for this format: @urbankorfball.

Unlock the Future of Korfball

Lisbon Unlocked isn’t just the start of a new format – it’s the beginning of a new movement. Urban Korfball brings the game to the streets, making it easier to play anywhere, anytime.

We’re excited. We’re ready. And we hope you’ll be part of it. Let’s build something amazing together.