Urban Korfball is Official after Lisbon Unlocked 2025!

A three-day event marked by perfect weather, four motivated Urban Korfball teams, and equally enthusiastic and capable volunteers from the International Korfball Federation and Federacao Portuguesa de Corfebol, Urban Korfball: Lisbon Unlocked demonstrated the future of and possibilities for Urban Korfball. A fantastic kick-off, or shall we say throw-off, to say the least!

Urban Korfball: Lisbon Unlocked was truly a byproduct of international collaboration as eleven nationalities were represented during the event. Event personnel from Belgium, Brazil, Hong Kong China, the Netherlands, Portugal, Suriname, Switzerland, and the United States of America brought their love for Urban Korfball, while spectators witnessed the talent of players and coaches from Armenia (national team), Catalonia (national team), Hong Kong China, Japan, United States of America, and Portugal (global, mixed team “Urban Explorers” and Portuguese club team Odivelas Sports Club).

On the first day, Tuesday, October 14th, players, coaches, and event personnel came together to discuss the event and key playing rules and to apply them during four practice matches. From the start, the atmosphere and energy were unmatched and warmed everyone up for the main event. On Wednesday, October 15th, ten matches between the teams were scheduled and were fueled by local food trucks, a local announcer and DJ, and a crowd composed of a local audience and International Korfball Federation members. The event ended on Thursday, October 16th, with final matches for 3rd/4th and 1st/2nd and Urban Korfball-specific skill challenges.

In the morning hours of each day, the Urban Korfball and local korfball community partnered up with schools from the Areeiro area. School children and teachers were received at the venue and had the chance to practice passing, scoring, and playing on the competition field of play and on a make-shift Urban Korfball court. Students were also able to check out the action of the matches between the four teams.

With players neither new to IKF Korfball-8 nor to the Urban Korfball format, Catalonia was crowned the winner for both titles: National Team Winner and Overall Event Winner. In addition to the winning of all of their six poule matches, they showed scoring prowess spread over all six players, with Julia Roura and Julia Soriano ranked #2 on the top female scorers list (each with 15 points) and Raul Quiros and Guillem Ceballos ranked #2 on the top male scorers list (each with 21 points). The Catalonian team made good use of the 2 Points Area, respected the 4 Seconds Rules, and showed finesse in their dynamic playing style.

“It was an honor and experience I’ll cherish to have been part of the inaugural international Urban Korfball competition with athletes from Europe, Asia, and the Americas.

The quick restarts on the same korf reminded me of 3×3 basketball, and the ambiance was lovely with the great weather and music playing during the games.

I hope this event is conduit to making korfball more accessible in regions where indoor and beach korfball aren’t as prevalent.”

Ebiye Jeremy Udo-Udoma (USA), one of the players on mixed team (Urban Explorers)..

The Odivelas Sports Club rightfully earned 2nd place. The team only lost their matches against Catalonia, including the final for 1st/2nd, and 1 match against Armenia which ended after three sets. As the only club team in the tournament and with captain Claudia Fonseca who was #1 on the top female scorers list (19 points), Odivelas Sports Club showed their knack for Urban Korfball and its quick, adaptive playing rules.

Team Armenia finished 3rd but had an excellent performance throughout the tournament, showing their fortitude, team chemistry, and execution of korfball tactics. Captain, playing coach, and 2 point expert Vardan Shahumyan finished 4th in the top male scorer ranking (18 points for which 6 were 2 point goals).

Despite many of the players meeting and playing with each other for the first time during the event, the Urban Explorer team demonstrated the ability for korfball and non-korfball athletes to adapt to the new discipline and to understand firsthand the significance of cooperation to execute korfball game strategy.

All matches were a joy to watch as creative, athletic, and tactical moves were showcased. Over 40% of the matches required a 3rd set, over 20% of the sets were decided by a golden goal, and the average score per set of 5 minutes real playing time approached 9 points. Urban Korfball play was shown to be fast and dynamic and demanded sustained focus from the referee duo (i.e., Alwin Wolfgang (SUR), Wing Hung Lee (HKG), and Renske Dardenne (BEL)) and the jury to monitor right of attack, 2 point scores, and 4 seconds and shot-clock infringements.

“It was an honor to be part of the inaugural Lisbon Unlocked Urban Korfball competition! The set format was really interesting – even after falling behind big in one set, you still had a chance to come back in the next one. With no coaches allowed on the bench and no timeouts, players had to solve problems and adjust strategies on their own. The 5-minute sets kept everything compact and unpredictable right to the end. This format strikes a great balance between accessibility and competition, and I think Urban Korfball has real potential to grow the sport worldwide.”

Hajime Shinohara (Japan)

The event closed off with the three Urban Korfball challenges: Urban Compass Challenges (1 Point and 2 Point Editions) and the Sync and Score Challenge. With almost 20 participants, Ona Pitarch of Team Catalonia managed to win the Urban Compass 1 Point Challenge and the Sync & Score Challenge, while Claudia Fonseca of Odivelas Sports Club dominated the Urban Compass 2 Point Challenge.

The field of play was accomplished by Sports Partner that placed their flooring over the beautiful, white Lisbon cobblestone to create the unique Urban Korfball circular field. Mikasa and Axitour continue to make korfball events possible with their supply of IKF-official balls and referee communication devices, respectively.

Local offerings from Coe Cafe, Ora Bolas, Lisbon Kebab Shop, Terramay, Indian Dosa, and Surf & Sardinhas allowed us to achieve the beautiful blend of korfball and culture, a core element of Urban Korfball events. The event will be cherished for the smiles, cheers, and time spent together and remembered by the photographs by local photographer Carminho Alegria and videos by local videographer Guilherme Gibbini.

We would like to send a massive thank you to Camara Municipal de Lisboa and its sport and education departments and Junta de Freguesia do Areeiro for their support of Urban Korfball’s debut.

Together with the experience gained during the Urban Korfball Pilot Side Event during the IKF WKC U17 in Eindhoven, the positive feedback and ideas to further improve this novel korfball ‘product’ sets Urban Korfball on its way to unlock new cities!Ph

Photos: Carminho Alegria