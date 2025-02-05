PKC/Vertom wins the IKF Korfball Champions League 2025

Alfons Janssens Cup returns with PKC/Vertom to the Netherlands

PKC/Vertom have clinched their 15th European Championship title, also known as the Alfons Janssens Cup, defeating Belgian champions Borgerhout/Groen-Wit 15-28 in the final held at the Casal Vistoso Sports Complex in Lisbon, Portugal. This victory marks their third consecutive Champions League title.

The club from Papendrecht, Netherlands, has now won the last three editions of the Champions League (successor to the European Cup). This victory continues a fantastic start to February for the reigning Dutch champions. They recently secured a narrow 18-17 victory against HKC/Creon Kozijnen in the Kenonz Korfball League, a win that coincided with the club’s 90th anniversary celebrations and their current 5th place ranking.

Bronze medal match

In a thrilling encounter, Bec Korfball Club from England secured the bronze medal with a hard-fought 20-19 victory over Nucleo Corfebol Benfica from Portugal. Bec held the lead throughout much of the match, taking a narrow 7-6 advantage at the end of the first period, and extending it to 12-6 by halftime. They maintained their edge into the third period, leading 15-11. However, Benfica mounted a stunning comeback between the 31st and 37th minutes, scoring five unanswered goals to close the gap to just one point (18-17). This set up a pulsating finale with only three minutes remaining.

The closing moments of the game saw both teams trading goals, keeping the tension high. Ultimately, it was Bec who held their nerve and emerged victorious, securing their first European medal in modern times. For Bec, Rachel Turner and Joe Bedford shone brightly, sharing the top goal-scoring accolade with five goals apiece.

5th/6th match

The battle for 5th place in the IKF Korfball Champions League featured two German clubs, SG Pegasus and TuS Schildgen, competing in a two-legged playoff. The first match, played on Friday night, saw TuS Schildgen take a commanding lead with a 21-14 victory over SG Pegasus. In the second leg on Saturday, TuS Schildgen further solidified their position with an 18-11 win.

Over the two matches, TuS Schildgen demonstrated a strong and consistent performance, ultimately securing 5th place in the tournament. TuS Schildgen’s players, including standout performances from Thomas Freund (7 goals), Simon Wolters (6 goals), and Jan Robert Heming (6 goals), dominated the goal-scoring charts.

Our thanks…

The IKF Korfball Champions League Final was a success thanks to the hard work and dedication of the organisers, volunteers, the Portuguese Korfball Federation, and IKF officials. Without their contributions this event would not have been possible.

Final ranking

The Podium

