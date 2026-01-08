Ying‑Ting Huang (TPE) Nominated for The World Games Athlete of the Year 2025

The International Korfball Federation is pleased to share that Ying-Ting Huang of Chinese Taipei has been nominated for The World Games Athlete of the Year 2025. He is one of 30 finalists selected from across all World Games sports.

The International World Games Association (IWGA) announced the full list of nominees on 7 January 2026.

Huang earned his nomination following his performances at The World Games 2025 in Chengdu, where Beach Korfball appeared on the Games programme for the first time.

Playing on a new stage and under constant pressure, he delivered key moments when his team needed them most.

In the semifinal against Belgium, Huang scored the Golden Goal to send Chinese Taipei into the final. In the gold medal match against the Netherlands, the score was tied in the closing seconds when he made a long-range two-point shot to secure an 8–6 win and the first Beach Korfball gold medal in World Games history.

Those decisive plays helped Chinese Taipei claim the title and underlined Huang’s impact throughout the tournament.

Voting opens on 12 January

Public voting for The World Games Athlete of the Year 2025 opens on Monday, 12 January 2026 at 12:00 GMT and closes on 2 February 2026 at 12:00 GMT.

Fans can vote once every 24 hours through the official The World Games website.

This is a great opportunity for the korfball community to show its support. Beach Korfball’s debut at The World Games was an important step for the sport, and Ying

Ting Huang played a central role in that success. Every vote helps give korfball greater visibility worldwide.

How to vote

Visit the official World Games voting page (available from 12 January)

Select Ying-Ting Huang (Chinese Taipei)

Vote once every 24 hours until 2 February

Share the link with teammates, clubs, and korfball fans around the world

We congratulate Ying-Ting Huang on his nomination and invite the global korfball community to support him throughout the voting period.